Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $21.23 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Kleros has a total market cap of $21.23 million and $723,827.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

