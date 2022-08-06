Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.51

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.51 and traded as low as $20.82. Komatsu shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 91,232 shares traded.
Komatsu Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
