Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 417,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Earnings History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

