Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 417,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

