Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to ~$4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.10 EPS.

Koppers Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE KOP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 69,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

Institutional Trading of Koppers

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

