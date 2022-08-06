Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Koppers also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$4.10 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,014. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

