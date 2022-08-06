Kryptomon (KMON) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $19,851.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668155 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
