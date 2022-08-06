Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.81

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.81 and traded as low as $77.68. Kubota shares last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 15,738 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Kubota Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

