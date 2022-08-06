L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $234.58 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

