Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,327,000 after purchasing an additional 210,600 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

GM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

