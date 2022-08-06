Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 903 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $378.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.46.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

