Lake Street Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

