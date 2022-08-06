Lake Street Financial LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,540 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,616,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 208,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

