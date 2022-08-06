Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $144.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.