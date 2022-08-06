Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $364,484.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $364,484.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003368 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067840 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.