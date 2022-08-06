Lansing Street Advisors Takes $33,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 531.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,105.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

