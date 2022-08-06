Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. Lantheus has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $17,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

