Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.62% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NMI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NMI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

