Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $10.43 Million in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 162,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 732,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $1,715,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 180,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ingevity Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $68.72 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.51. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.