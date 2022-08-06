Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $6.23 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

