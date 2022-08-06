Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $11.40 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after buying an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

BXP stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

