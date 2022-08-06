Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

