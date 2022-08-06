Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 567,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

