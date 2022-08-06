Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 567,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,301,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Callaway Golf Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insider Activity at Callaway Golf
In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.