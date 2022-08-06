Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.33% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,465,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

