LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($162.89) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($91.44) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($159.79) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €87.94 ($90.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.82. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($101.55).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.