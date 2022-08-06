Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:BWG opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

