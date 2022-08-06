Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legrand from €120.00 ($123.71) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Legrand from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($79.38) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($96.91) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($98.97) to €103.00 ($106.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $16.29 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

