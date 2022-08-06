Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

LEVI opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 274,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,778 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

