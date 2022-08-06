LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $34,561.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

