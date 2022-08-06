Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

