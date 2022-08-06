Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

