Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:LSPD opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

