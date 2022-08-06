Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $45.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:LSPD opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

