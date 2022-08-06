Lincoln National Corp Acquires 94,715 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,715 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 2.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

