Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 360,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $48.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

