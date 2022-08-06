Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,845 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $12,341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 399.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 383,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $7,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,671.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

