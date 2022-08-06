Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV opened at $102.03 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18.

