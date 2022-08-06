Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.27 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

