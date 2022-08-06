Lincoln National Corp Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.80. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

