Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.