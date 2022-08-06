Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $39.17.

