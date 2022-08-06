Lindenwold Advisors Sells 835 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lindenwold Advisors lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

