Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 259,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.