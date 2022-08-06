Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.83 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003979 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $73.83 million and approximately $858,959.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00668668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,062,144 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

