LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

LiveRamp Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

