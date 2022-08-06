Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

