LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,468,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after buying an additional 181,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.14. The company had a trading volume of 829,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $227.13.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

