LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $305.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 316 ($3.87), with a volume of 222191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.92).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.07. The company has a market cap of £326.78 million and a PE ratio of 530.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.
LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.
