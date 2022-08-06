Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Lyft Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,487,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

