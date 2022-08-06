Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.28. 47,487,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,273,411. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,849 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

