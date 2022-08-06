Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 57.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 48.3% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

